    SIS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,904.28 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,904.28 crore in December 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 2,600.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.42 crore in December 2022 up 2.74% from Rs. 100.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 157.52 crore in December 2021.

    SIS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,904.282,767.662,600.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,904.282,767.662,600.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.8614.5910.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.7710.486.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.871.87-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,369.362,278.101,999.19
    Depreciation34.2233.1028.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses382.78352.87455.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.1776.66101.43
    Other Income3.008.1127.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.1784.77129.25
    Interest30.9627.5424.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.2157.23104.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.2157.23104.75
    Tax-37.89-8.053.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.1065.28100.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.1065.28100.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.312.16-0.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.4267.43100.66
    Equity Share Capital72.8673.5973.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,196.532,104.93--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.074.586.84
    Diluted EPS7.014.546.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.074.586.84
    Diluted EPS7.014.546.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited