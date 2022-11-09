English
    Sintex Plastics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 113.51% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 113.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 104% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.94% returns over the last 6 months and -52.50% over the last 12 months.

    Sintex Plastics Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.791.140.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.791.140.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.090.090.09
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.900.910.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.140.22
    Other Income----0.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.140.50
    Interest3.723.683.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.74-3.54-3.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.74-3.54-3.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.74-3.54-3.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.74-3.54-3.22
    Equity Share Capital63.6263.6263.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.06-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.06-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.06-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.06-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

