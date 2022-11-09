Sintex Plastics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 113.51% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 113.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 104% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.94% returns over the last 6 months and -52.50% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Plastics Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.79
|1.14
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.79
|1.14
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|0.91
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.14
|0.22
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.14
|0.50
|Interest
|3.72
|3.68
|3.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.74
|-3.54
|-3.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.74
|-3.54
|-3.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.74
|-3.54
|-3.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.74
|-3.54
|-3.22
|Equity Share Capital
|63.62
|63.62
|63.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited