Sintex Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 456.64 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.64 crore in March 2020 down 30.96% from Rs. 661.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 293.96 crore in March 2020 down 243.33% from Rs. 85.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 81.19 crore in March 2020 down 2037.71% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2019.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.