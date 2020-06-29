Sintex Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 456.64 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 456.64 crore in March 2020 down 30.96% from Rs. 661.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 293.96 crore in March 2020 down 243.33% from Rs. 85.62 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 81.19 crore in March 2020 down 2037.71% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2019.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|456.64
|416.36
|661.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|456.64
|416.36
|661.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|318.07
|293.69
|436.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.02
|-0.69
|32.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.95
|35.42
|37.46
|Depreciation
|70.65
|71.44
|61.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|193.71
|127.55
|166.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-155.72
|-111.05
|-73.00
|Other Income
|3.88
|8.06
|15.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-151.84
|-102.99
|-57.30
|Interest
|220.99
|186.44
|65.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-372.83
|-289.43
|-123.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-372.83
|-289.43
|-123.18
|Tax
|-78.87
|2.43
|-37.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-293.96
|-291.86
|-85.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-293.96
|-291.86
|-85.62
|Equity Share Capital
|59.41
|59.41
|59.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-4.91
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-4.91
|-1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-4.91
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-4.91
|-1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:42 am