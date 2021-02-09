Sinclairs Hotel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore, down 49.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore in December 2020 down 49.81% from Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 down 67.56% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020 down 50.82% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2019.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.95 in December 2019.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 48.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)