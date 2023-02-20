Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore in December 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 313.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 313.02% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 22.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.00% over the last 12 months.