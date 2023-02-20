English
    Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore in December 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 313.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 313.02% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

    Simbhaoli Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

    Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 22.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.00% over the last 12 months.

    Simbhaoli Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations366.42269.78313.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations366.42269.78313.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.370.87298.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.0212.5716.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-86.64202.25-130.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1021.9815.73
    Depreciation8.048.048.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.2762.27104.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.25-38.201.26
    Other Income4.334.384.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.59-33.835.42
    Interest5.726.386.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.86-40.21-0.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.86-40.21-0.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.86-40.21-0.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.86-40.21-0.87
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.45-9.74-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.45-9.74-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.45-9.74-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.45-9.74-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Simbhaoli Sugar #Simbhaoli Sugars #sugar
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am