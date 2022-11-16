English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore in September 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 280.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.12 crore in September 2022 down 63.98% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.68 crore in September 2022 down 172.03% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2021.

    Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 20.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.

    Simbhaoli Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.74302.73280.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations272.74302.73280.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.87117.560.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.5719.8915.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks202.25118.82176.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8017.1814.65
    Depreciation8.057.927.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3935.7485.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.18-14.39-21.32
    Other Income4.454.434.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.73-9.95-17.30
    Interest6.396.417.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-40.11-16.36-24.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-40.11-16.36-24.56
    Tax0.000.02-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.12-16.38-24.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.12-16.38-24.49
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-40.12-16.39-24.47
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
    Diluted EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
    Diluted EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Simbhaoli Sugar #Simbhaoli Sugars #sugar
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm