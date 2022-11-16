Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore in September 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 280.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.12 crore in September 2022 down 63.98% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.68 crore in September 2022 down 172.03% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2021.