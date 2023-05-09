Shriram Pistons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.71 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.71 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 587.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.58 crore in March 2023 up 83.8% from Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.41 crore in March 2023 up 61.62% from Rs. 94.92 crore in March 2022.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 42.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.87 in March 2022.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 1,233.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.62% returns over the last 6 months and 80.69% over the last 12 months.