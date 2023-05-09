English
    Shriram Pistons Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.01 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 701.01 crore in March 2023 up 19.37% from Rs. 587.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.96 crore in March 2023 up 80.58% from Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.32 crore in March 2023 up 59.42% from Rs. 94.92 crore in March 2022.

    Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 41.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.87 in March 2022.

    Shriram Pistons shares closed at 1,233.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.62% returns over the last 6 months and 80.69% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Pistons & Rings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations701.01636.00587.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations701.01636.00587.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials258.15218.99226.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.8725.4020.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.1116.962.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.66101.5297.21
    Depreciation23.8423.1825.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.20156.17156.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.1893.7859.71
    Other Income16.3011.7110.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.48105.4969.89
    Interest6.235.092.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.25100.4067.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.25100.4067.64
    Tax29.8725.5417.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.3874.8650.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.3874.8650.37
    Minority Interest-0.42----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.9674.8650.37
    Equity Share Capital22.0222.0222.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.4933.9922.87
    Diluted EPS41.4933.9922.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.4933.9922.87
    Diluted EPS41.4933.9922.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
