Shriram EPC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 339.75 crore, up 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.75 crore in December 2019 up 7.75% from Rs. 315.31 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2019 up 213.72% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.61 crore in December 2019 down 6.89% from Rs. 33.95 crore in December 2018.

Shriram EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2018.

Shriram EPC shares closed at 3.80 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -56.07% returns over the last 6 months and -56.57% over the last 12 months.