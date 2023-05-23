English
    Shree Cements Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,100.19 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,100.19 crore in March 2023 up 16.86% from Rs. 4,364.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 525.77 crore in March 2023 down 20% from Rs. 657.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,034.92 crore in March 2023 down 2.01% from Rs. 1,056.17 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 145.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 182.16 in March 2022.

    Shree Cements shares closed at 24,468.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and 11.52% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,100.194,299.264,364.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,100.194,299.264,364.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials429.51346.69308.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.9411.7013.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks82.72-88.4540.41
    Power & Fuel1,721.901,467.261,266.66
    Employees Cost248.23247.93221.21
    Depreciation472.82442.58296.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,708.691,587.411,595.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax416.38284.14622.08
    Other Income145.72174.12137.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax562.10458.26759.44
    Interest71.2770.1652.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax490.83388.10707.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax490.83388.10707.27
    Tax-34.38106.2748.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities525.21281.83659.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period525.21281.83659.08
    Minority Interest0.560.24-1.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates525.77282.07657.24
    Equity Share Capital36.0836.0836.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.7278.18182.16
    Diluted EPS145.7278.18182.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.7278.18182.16
    Diluted EPS145.7278.18182.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 23, 2023