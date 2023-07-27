Shree Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,064.83 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,064.83 crore in June 2023 up 14.72% from Rs. 4,414.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 572.30 crore in June 2023 up 104.76% from Rs. 279.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,113.99 crore in June 2023 up 42.69% from Rs. 780.72 crore in June 2022.

Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 158.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 77.47 in June 2022.

Shree Cements shares closed at 24,274.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.12% over the last 12 months.