    Shree Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,064.83 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,064.83 crore in June 2023 up 14.72% from Rs. 4,414.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 572.30 crore in June 2023 up 104.76% from Rs. 279.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,113.99 crore in June 2023 up 42.69% from Rs. 780.72 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 158.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 77.47 in June 2022.

    Shree Cements shares closed at 24,274.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.12% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,064.835,100.194,414.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,064.835,100.194,414.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.71429.51319.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.2419.9423.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.2282.72-93.90
    Power & Fuel--1,721.901,513.71
    Employees Cost265.90248.23243.40
    Depreciation339.45472.82349.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,484.281,708.691,607.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax605.47416.38451.17
    Other Income169.07145.72-20.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax774.54562.10431.07
    Interest74.3171.2755.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax700.23490.83375.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax700.23490.83375.64
    Tax128.29-34.3896.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities571.94525.21278.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period571.94525.21278.86
    Minority Interest0.360.560.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates572.30525.77279.50
    Equity Share Capital36.0836.0836.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS158.62145.7277.47
    Diluted EPS158.62145.7277.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS158.62145.7277.47
    Diluted EPS158.62145.7277.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

