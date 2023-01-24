English
    Shoppers Stop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.07 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,137.07 crore in December 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 958.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in December 2022 down 18.86% from Rs. 77.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.16 crore in December 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 198.43 crore in December 2021.

    Shoppers Stop
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,137.071,012.74958.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,137.071,012.74958.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods791.61842.31701.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-122.59-249.51-137.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.1087.2668.15
    Depreciation99.8892.7281.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.16167.44141.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.9172.52102.70
    Other Income24.373.8914.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.2876.41117.24
    Interest51.5051.4049.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.7825.0167.51
    Exceptional Items---2.0026.93
    P/L Before Tax85.7823.0194.44
    Tax23.046.8116.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.7416.2078.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.7416.2078.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.7416.2077.32
    Equity Share Capital54.8354.7954.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.721.507.06
    Diluted EPS5.661.487.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.721.487.06
    Diluted EPS5.661.487.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited