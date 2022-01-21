Shoppers Stop Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 958.11 crore, up 33.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 958.11 crore in December 2021 up 33.82% from Rs. 715.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.32 crore in December 2021 up 407.93% from Rs. 25.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.43 crore in December 2021 up 60.48% from Rs. 123.65 crore in December 2020.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in December 2020.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 361.50 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)