Shivam Auto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.93 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.93 crore in March 2021 up 41.24% from Rs. 114.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021 up 61.35% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2021 up 1143.14% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 27.15 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 49.59% over the last 12 months.

Shivam Autotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations161.93154.89114.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations161.93154.89114.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.8753.4047.92
Purchase of Traded Goods12.9415.02--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.39-6.531.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.1015.3111.29
Depreciation9.5613.0813.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.8746.9251.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9817.68-11.38
Other Income1.171.070.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1418.75-11.14
Interest16.0313.7712.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.114.98-23.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.114.98-23.96
Tax11.20-6.94-10.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.0911.92-13.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.0911.92-13.17
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.511.19-1.32
Diluted EPS-0.511.19-1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.511.19-1.32
Diluted EPS-0.511.19-1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivam Auto #Shivam Autotech
first published: Jun 10, 2021 04:11 pm

