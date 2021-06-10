Shivam Auto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.93 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.93 crore in March 2021 up 41.24% from Rs. 114.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021 up 61.35% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2021 up 1143.14% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 27.15 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 49.59% over the last 12 months.