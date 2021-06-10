Shivam Auto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.93 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.93 crore in March 2021 up 41.24% from Rs. 114.65 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021 up 61.35% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2021 up 1143.14% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020.
Shivam Auto shares closed at 27.15 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 49.59% over the last 12 months.
|Shivam Autotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.93
|154.89
|114.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.93
|154.89
|114.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.87
|53.40
|47.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.94
|15.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.39
|-6.53
|1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.10
|15.31
|11.29
|Depreciation
|9.56
|13.08
|13.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.87
|46.92
|51.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.98
|17.68
|-11.38
|Other Income
|1.17
|1.07
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.14
|18.75
|-11.14
|Interest
|16.03
|13.77
|12.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.11
|4.98
|-23.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.11
|4.98
|-23.96
|Tax
|11.20
|-6.94
|-10.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.09
|11.92
|-13.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.09
|11.92
|-13.17
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|1.19
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|1.19
|-1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|1.19
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|1.19
|-1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited