Shirpur Gold Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,290.21 crore, up 3.5% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,290.21 crore in March 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 1,246.63 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 73.35% from Rs. 60.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022 up 90.87% from Rs. 47.55 crore in March 2021.
Shirpur Gold shares closed at 4.95 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)
|Shirpur Gold Refinery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,290.21
|1,356.34
|1,246.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,290.21
|1,356.34
|1,246.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,204.42
|1,312.45
|1,219.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|70.73
|38.82
|20.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|0.28
|0.14
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.11
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.92
|5.55
|58.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.30
|-1.86
|-53.79
|Other Income
|1.87
|1.56
|4.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.43
|-0.30
|-49.20
|Interest
|10.81
|11.44
|11.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.25
|-11.75
|-60.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.25
|-11.75
|-60.97
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.25
|-11.75
|-60.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.25
|-11.75
|-60.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.25
|-11.75
|-60.97
|Equity Share Capital
|29.14
|29.14
|29.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.58
|-4.03
|-20.92
|Diluted EPS
|-5.58
|-4.03
|-20.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.58
|-4.03
|-20.92
|Diluted EPS
|-5.58
|-4.03
|-20.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited