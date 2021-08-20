Shirpur Gold Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,346.25 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,346.25 crore in June 2021 down 15.18% from Rs. 1,587.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.68 crore in June 2021 up 48.76% from Rs. 61.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.04 crore in June 2021 up 60.21% from Rs. 47.85 crore in June 2020.

Shirpur Gold shares closed at 5.45 on August 16, 2021 (NSE)