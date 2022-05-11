English
    Shemaroo Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.59 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.59 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 77.63 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 11.73% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022 down 9.64% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2021.

    Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2021.

    Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 115.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

    Shemaroo Entertainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.5989.9177.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.5989.9177.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----19.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods----25.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6720.5112.16
    Depreciation1.501.671.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.2159.627.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.218.119.37
    Other Income1.230.28-0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.448.399.26
    Interest6.056.357.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.392.042.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.392.042.10
    Tax0.640.160.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.751.881.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.751.881.83
    Minority Interest0.30-0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.051.861.83
    Equity Share Capital27.1827.1827.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.690.80
    Diluted EPS0.750.690.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.690.80
    Diluted EPS0.750.690.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Shemaroo Ent #Shemaroo Entertainment
    first published: May 11, 2022 01:11 pm
