Shalimar Paints Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in March 2023 up 28.7% from Rs. 105.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2023 up 24.43% from Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 217.12% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 154.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.50% over the last 12 months.