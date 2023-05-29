English
    Shalimar Paints Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in March 2023 up 28.7% from Rs. 105.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2023 up 24.43% from Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 217.12% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

    Shalimar Paints shares closed at 154.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.50% over the last 12 months.

    Shalimar Paints
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.83129.07105.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.83129.07105.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.2495.2776.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.305.585.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.31-5.96-6.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0513.619.33
    Depreciation3.183.033.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.6221.1520.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.25-3.61-3.11
    Other Income3.470.992.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.78-2.62-1.05
    Interest3.843.625.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.62-6.24-6.79
    Exceptional Items-----5.94
    P/L Before Tax-9.62-6.24-12.73
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.62-6.24-12.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.62-6.24-12.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.62-6.24-12.73
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4414.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.33-0.86-2.27
    Diluted EPS-1.33-0.86-2.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.33-0.86-2.27
    Diluted EPS-1.33-0.86-2.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023