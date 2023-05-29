Shalimar Paints Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in March 2023 up 28.7% from Rs. 105.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2023 up 24.43% from Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 217.12% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 154.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.50% over the last 12 months.
|Shalimar Paints
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|135.83
|129.07
|105.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|135.83
|129.07
|105.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.24
|95.27
|76.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.30
|5.58
|5.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.31
|-5.96
|-6.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.05
|13.61
|9.33
|Depreciation
|3.18
|3.03
|3.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.62
|21.15
|20.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.25
|-3.61
|-3.11
|Other Income
|3.47
|0.99
|2.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.78
|-2.62
|-1.05
|Interest
|3.84
|3.62
|5.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.62
|-6.24
|-6.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.62
|-6.24
|-12.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.62
|-6.24
|-12.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.62
|-6.24
|-12.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.62
|-6.24
|-12.73
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited