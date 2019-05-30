Shah Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 26.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 26.55% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 48.34% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Shah Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2018.

Shah Foods shares closed at 42.75 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -64.90% returns over the last 12 months.