Shah Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, down 40.94% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 152.02 153.65 257.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 152.02 153.65 257.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 112.62 105.14 189.98 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.80 0.83 -10.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.34 5.64 2.48 Depreciation 2.24 2.23 2.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 45.93 38.92 47.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.31 0.89 25.44 Other Income 1.63 -- 0.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.68 0.89 25.97 Interest 0.98 0.52 0.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.66 0.37 25.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -8.66 0.37 25.40 Tax -2.07 0.09 3.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.59 0.28 21.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.59 0.28 21.56 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.03 7.08 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.37 0.31 28.64 Equity Share Capital 19.80 19.80 19.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.21 0.15 14.46 Diluted EPS -3.21 0.15 14.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.21 0.15 14.46 Diluted EPS -3.21 0.15 14.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited