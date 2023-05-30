Shah Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, down 40.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore in March 2023 down 40.94% from Rs. 257.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2023 down 122.24% from Rs. 28.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2023 down 118.9% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.
|Shah Alloys shares closed at 48.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.29% over the last 12 months.
|Shah Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.02
|153.65
|257.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.02
|153.65
|257.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.62
|105.14
|189.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.80
|0.83
|-10.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.34
|5.64
|2.48
|Depreciation
|2.24
|2.23
|2.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.93
|38.92
|47.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.31
|0.89
|25.44
|Other Income
|1.63
|--
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.68
|0.89
|25.97
|Interest
|0.98
|0.52
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.66
|0.37
|25.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.66
|0.37
|25.40
|Tax
|-2.07
|0.09
|3.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.59
|0.28
|21.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.59
|0.28
|21.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.22
|0.03
|7.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.37
|0.31
|28.64
|Equity Share Capital
|19.80
|19.80
|19.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|0.15
|14.46
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|0.15
|14.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|0.15
|14.46
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|0.15
|14.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited