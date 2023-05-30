English
    Shah Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, down 40.94% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore in March 2023 down 40.94% from Rs. 257.38 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2023 down 122.24% from Rs. 28.64 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2023 down 118.9% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.Shah Alloys shares closed at 48.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.29% over the last 12 months.
    Shah Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.02153.65257.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.02153.65257.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.62105.14189.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.800.83-10.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.345.642.48
    Depreciation2.242.232.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.9338.9247.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.310.8925.44
    Other Income1.63--0.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.680.8925.97
    Interest0.980.520.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.660.3725.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.660.3725.40
    Tax-2.070.093.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.590.2821.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.590.2821.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.220.037.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.370.3128.64
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.210.1514.46
    Diluted EPS-3.210.1514.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.210.1514.46
    Diluted EPS-3.210.1514.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 02:44 pm