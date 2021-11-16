Setubandhan Inf Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in September 2021 down 7.9% from Rs. 7.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2021 down 44.99% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021 down 52.13% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2020.

Setubandhan Inf shares closed at 1.20 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 84.62% over the last 12 months.