Selan Explore Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore in March 2019 down 6.52% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2019 up 53.02% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.11 crore in March 2019 up 1.94% from Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2018.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2018.

Selan Explore shares closed at 179.10 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -13.81% over the last 12 months.