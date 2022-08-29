English
    Schaeffler Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,748.83 crore, up 41.85% Y-o-Y

    August 29, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,748.83 crore in June 2022 up 41.85% from Rs. 1,232.89 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.75 crore in June 2022 up 76.19% from Rs. 128.13 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.93 crore in June 2022 up 53.59% from Rs. 220.02 crore in June 2021.

    Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 41.00 in June 2021.

    Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 3,011.55 on August 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.17% returns over the last 6 months and 112.35% over the last 12 months.

    Schaeffler India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,748.831,567.511,232.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,748.831,567.511,232.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials718.74652.72543.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods389.03382.20362.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.58-82.65-147.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.94104.3798.21
    Depreciation51.2750.4948.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.97202.40169.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.46257.98158.60
    Other Income16.2020.0512.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.66278.03171.56
    Interest0.930.840.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax285.73277.19170.66
    Exceptional Items14.98----
    P/L Before Tax300.71277.19170.66
    Tax74.9670.0742.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities225.75207.12128.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period225.75207.12128.13
    Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4013.3041.00
    Diluted EPS14.4013.3041.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4013.3041.00
    Diluted EPS14.4013.3041.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Schaeffler Ind #Schaeffler India
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 09:00 am
