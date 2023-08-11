Satia Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 481.17 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.17 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 417.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.15 crore in June 2023 up 178.26% from Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.78 crore in June 2023 up 106.96% from Rs. 73.82 crore in June 2022.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2022.

Satia Ind shares closed at 112.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.