    Satia Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 481.17 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 481.17 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 417.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.15 crore in June 2023 up 178.26% from Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.78 crore in June 2023 up 106.96% from Rs. 73.82 crore in June 2022.

    Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2022.

    Satia Ind shares closed at 112.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.

    Satia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations481.17520.64417.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations481.17520.64417.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.38205.35208.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.493.448.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.071.601.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5629.6118.11
    Depreciation32.60112.3029.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.51144.46110.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.7023.8839.89
    Other Income3.482.783.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.1826.6643.86
    Interest7.759.987.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.4316.6736.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.4316.6736.42
    Tax28.28-29.616.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.1546.2830.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.1546.2830.24
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.414.633.02
    Diluted EPS8.414.633.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.414.633.02
    Diluted EPS8.414.633.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:22 pm

