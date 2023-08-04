Sandur Manganes Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.53 crore, down 44.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.53 crore in June 2023 down 44.37% from Rs. 651.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.78 crore in June 2023 up 18.36% from Rs. 33.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.42 crore in June 2023 up 12.37% from Rs. 68.01 crore in June 2022.

Sandur Manganes EPS has increased to Rs. 14.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.53 in June 2022.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 1,342.85 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.10% returns over the last 6 months and 57.98% over the last 12 months.