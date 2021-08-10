Sandhar Technol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 317.67 crore, up 219.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.67 crore in June 2021 up 219.73% from Rs. 99.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021 up 104.75% from Rs. 20.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.84 crore in June 2021 up 291.54% from Rs. 10.88 crore in June 2020.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2020.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 269.60 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.47% returns over the last 6 months and 29.77% over the last 12 months.