    Sandhar Technol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.28 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 746.28 crore in September 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 618.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2022 down 23.12% from Rs. 21.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 62.02 crore in September 2021.

    Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2021.

    Sandhar Technol shares closed at 232.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.19% over the last 12 months.

    Sandhar Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations746.28675.10618.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations746.28675.10618.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials485.80440.92388.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.42-15.29-15.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.0790.6083.18
    Depreciation29.0728.8324.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.70104.31102.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0625.7335.31
    Other Income4.522.992.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5928.7237.33
    Interest8.277.123.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3221.6033.74
    Exceptional Items-1.10---4.10
    P/L Before Tax24.2121.6029.64
    Tax6.356.058.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8715.5521.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8715.5521.21
    Minority Interest-0.09-0.02-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.50-2.84--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2812.6921.17
    Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.722.113.53
    Diluted EPS2.722.113.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.722.113.53
    Diluted EPS2.722.113.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandhar Technol #Sandhar Technologies
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am