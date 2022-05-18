Sandhar Technol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.58 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.58 crore in March 2022 up 6.48% from Rs. 642.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022 down 56.4% from Rs. 40.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.59 crore in March 2022 down 20.18% from Rs. 80.92 crore in March 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 241.65 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)