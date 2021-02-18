Sakthi Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.02 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.02 crore in December 2020 up 1.56% from Rs. 43.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 35.52% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.51 crore in December 2020 down 0.91% from Rs. 30.79 crore in December 2019.

Sakthi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2019.

Sakthi Finance shares closed at 18.90 on December 04, 2014 (NSE)