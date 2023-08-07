English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sahyadri Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.57 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 190.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.11 crore in June 2023 down 30.72% from Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2023 down 22.4% from Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2022.

    Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.92 in June 2022.

    Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 402.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE)

    Sahyadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.57166.91190.12
    Other Operating Income----0.43
    Total Income From Operations224.57166.91190.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.84106.4491.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.72-7.2012.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3410.349.27
    Depreciation5.766.005.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.6242.7541.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.298.5830.75
    Other Income1.420.810.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.719.3931.44
    Interest2.522.681.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.196.7130.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.196.7130.01
    Tax5.081.988.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.114.7321.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.114.7321.81
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.9510.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.814.3219.92
    Diluted EPS13.814.3219.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.814.3219.92
    Diluted EPS13.814.3219.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sahyadri Ind #Sahyadri Industries
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!