Sahyadri Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.57 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 190.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.11 crore in June 2023 down 30.72% from Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2023 down 22.4% from Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2022.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.92 in June 2022.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 402.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE)