Sadbhav Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore, down 72.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore in March 2023 down 72.86% from Rs. 48.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 up 102.11% from Rs. 98.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2023 up 52.85% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022.

Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 3.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.55% returns over the last 6 months and -61.29% over the last 12 months.