English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sadbhav Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore in December 2022 down 38.43% from Rs. 340.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.27 crore in December 2022 down 1254.33% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 87.19% from Rs. 59.00 crore in December 2021.

    Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 12.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -66.90% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.91214.54340.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.91214.54340.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3949.0246.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.969.6121.11
    Depreciation10.5212.0916.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.38127.34231.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.3416.4826.42
    Other Income15.3823.0116.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.9639.4942.77
    Interest43.1538.8745.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-46.110.62-3.06
    Exceptional Items---12.06-1.71
    P/L Before Tax-46.11-11.44-4.77
    Tax-2.840.38-1.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-43.27-11.82-3.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-43.27-11.82-3.20
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.52-0.69-0.19
    Diluted EPS-2.52-0.69-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.52-0.69-0.19
    Diluted EPS-2.52-0.69-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Engg #Sadbhav Engineering
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:55 pm