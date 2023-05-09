S E Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore in March 2023 up 29.79% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 2.72% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

S E Power shares closed at 14.05 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.26% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.