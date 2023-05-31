English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Royal Orchid Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.55 crore, up 83.52% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.55 crore in March 2023 up 83.52% from Rs. 39.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 down 60.1% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.80 crore in March 2023 up 81.18% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022.

    Royal Orchid EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.59 in March 2022.

    Royal Orchid shares closed at 365.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 188.48% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Orchid Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.5572.4939.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.5572.4939.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.917.464.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel----3.29
    Employees Cost15.6914.7810.17
    Depreciation4.834.854.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.1426.5414.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9818.862.25
    Other Income3.994.047.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9722.909.67
    Interest4.773.683.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2119.235.79
    Exceptional Items----26.75
    P/L Before Tax16.2119.2332.54
    Tax4.175.230.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0314.0031.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0314.0031.67
    Minority Interest-0.44--0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.091.19--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.6815.1831.79
    Equity Share Capital27.4327.4327.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.625.2711.59
    Diluted EPS4.625.2711.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.625.2711.59
    Diluted EPS4.625.2711.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Royal Orchid #Royal Orchid Hotels
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:55 pm