Royal Orchid Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.55 crore, up 83.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.55 crore in March 2023 up 83.52% from Rs. 39.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 down 60.1% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.80 crore in March 2023 up 81.18% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022.

Royal Orchid EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.59 in March 2022.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 365.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 188.48% over the last 12 months.