Rossell India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore, down 5.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore in September 2021 down 5.87% from Rs. 100.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.15 crore in September 2021 down 36.35% from Rs. 39.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.18 crore in September 2021 down 32.38% from Rs. 50.55 crore in September 2020.

Rossell India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.77 in September 2020.

Rossell India shares closed at 158.65 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.00% returns over the last 6 months and 22.23% over the last 12 months.