Rossell India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.51 crore, up 23.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.51 crore in March 2023 up 23.19% from Rs. 54.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2023 down 17.43% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2023 down 18.64% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2022.

Rossell India shares closed at 293.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.61% returns over the last 6 months and 74.81% over the last 12 months.