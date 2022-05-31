Rossell India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, down 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in March 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 66.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 46.33% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2022 up 37.8% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 166.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.46% over the last 12 months.