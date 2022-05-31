Rossell India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, down 17.64% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in March 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 66.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 46.33% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2022 up 37.8% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.
Rossell India shares closed at 166.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.46% over the last 12 months.
|Rossell India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.57
|84.31
|64.79
|Other Operating Income
|2.23
|--
|1.75
|Total Income From Operations
|54.80
|84.31
|66.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.49
|18.04
|30.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.36
|9.76
|10.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.40
|31.42
|28.05
|Depreciation
|2.95
|3.25
|3.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.22
|13.05
|12.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.62
|8.79
|-18.82
|Other Income
|2.39
|0.51
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.23
|9.30
|-17.94
|Interest
|1.90
|2.75
|3.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.13
|6.55
|-21.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.13
|6.55
|-21.33
|Tax
|-1.85
|0.84
|1.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.28
|5.71
|-22.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.28
|5.71
|-22.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.28
|5.71
|-22.88
|Equity Share Capital
|7.34
|7.34
|7.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|1.56
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|1.56
|-6.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|1.56
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|1.56
|-6.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited