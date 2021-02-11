RLF Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 57.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 57.73% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 52.83% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

RLF shares closed at 5.77 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)