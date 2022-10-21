English
    October 21, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

    RIL Q2 results Live | Reliance Jio net profit up 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

    RIL Q2 results Live updates: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) telecom arm Reliance Jio reported 28 percent rise in net profit at Rs 4,518 crore for September quarter. Check this space for result updates on company's energy, telecom and retail verticals, among others.

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-chemicals-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to declare its earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 today (October 21).

    Ahead of earnings, shares of Reliance Industries on Friday (October 21) closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 2,471.95 apiece on BSE ahead of the Q2FY23 result announcements.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of
    which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    • October 21, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

      Reliance Jio Q2 results out

      Reliance Jio reported 28 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,518 crore for the quarter ended Septmber 30, 2022. The telco had reported a profit of Rs 3,528 crore for the year-ago period.

    • October 21, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST


      RIL stock update

      Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday (October 21) closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 2,471.95 apiece on BSE ahead of the Q2FY23 result announcements.
       

    • October 21, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST


      RIL Q2 preview:

       
      -According to a Moneycontrol poll, RIL is likely to report a 12 percent on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15,263 crore in the September quarter, according to the average of estimates by six securities firms.

      -Profit will be driven by strong consolidated revenue, which is expected to rise 34 percent on year on year to Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the quarter.
       

    • October 21, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

      RIL Q2 results live updates

      -Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-chemicals-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to declare its earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 today (October 21).

      -RIL had reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 17,955 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY23), up 46.3 per cent on year-on-year basis. 

