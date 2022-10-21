RIL Q2 results Live | Reliance Jio net profit up 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

Reliance Jio Q2 results out
Reliance Jio reported 28 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,518 crore for the quarter ended Septmber 30, 2022. The telco had reported a profit of Rs 3,528 crore for the year-ago period.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-chemicals-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to declare its earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 today (October 21).
Ahead of earnings, shares of Reliance Industries on Friday (October 21) closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 2,471.95 apiece on BSE ahead of the Q2FY23 result announcements.
RIL stock update
Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday (October 21) closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 2,471.95 apiece on BSE ahead of the Q2FY23 result announcements.
RIL Q2 preview:
-According to a Moneycontrol poll, RIL is likely to report a 12 percent on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15,263 crore in the September quarter, according to the average of estimates by six securities firms.
-Profit will be driven by strong consolidated revenue, which is expected to rise 34 percent on year on year to Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the quarter.
RIL Q2 results live updates
-RIL had reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 17,955 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY23), up 46.3 per cent on year-on-year basis.