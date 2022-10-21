Reliance launches Android-powered budget laptop JioBook. Check price, other details here

Jiobook (Source: Reliancedigital.in)

Jio Platforms, the digital services business of Reliance Industries (RIL) that includes Reliance Jio, on October 21 launched its first Android-powered laptop – the JioBook – making its foray into another product category ahead of Diwali. The product was first unveiled by Reliance Jio at the Indian Mobile Congress trade show.

The made-in-India JioBook runs on JioOs and comes bundled with multiple Jio apps along with Microsoft 365 services and local language support. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage that is expandable up to 128 GB.

The laptop has a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI mini, and Wi-Fi, among basic features. Plus, there’s passive cooling support for heat emission. Reliance Jio claims that the JioBook’s 5,000mAh battery can deliver up to eight hours of battery life on single charge.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor backed by Adreno 610 GPU, this device comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, broad bezels, and a 2 megapixel front camera.

The budget laptop, which was so far available to government officials only, is finally on sale across the country and is now available in India for Rs 15,799; however, it is already sold out on the Reliance Digital website. An instant discount of Rs 5,000 is being offered on several bank cards alongside a flat Rs 3,000 off on credit cards from certain banks, among other special offers.

Notably, the Jio laptop was initially listed at Rs 19,500 on the government website.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.