Riga Sugar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 99.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2021 down 99.67% from Rs. 43.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.27 crore in March 2021 down 784.01% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2021 down 619.89% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2020.

Riga Sugar shares closed at 10.38 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 151.94% returns over the last 6 months and 153.17% over the last 12 months.