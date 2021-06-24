Riga Sugar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 99.67% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riga Sugar Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2021 down 99.67% from Rs. 43.14 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.27 crore in March 2021 down 784.01% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2021 down 619.89% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2020.
Riga Sugar shares closed at 10.38 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 151.94% returns over the last 6 months and 153.17% over the last 12 months.
|Riga Sugar Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|12.20
|43.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|12.20
|43.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.26
|54.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|12.00
|-24.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|3.52
|8.44
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.30
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.75
|1.58
|8.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.02
|-6.46
|-5.34
|Other Income
|2.10
|1.07
|2.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.92
|-5.40
|-3.31
|Interest
|6.99
|3.97
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.92
|-9.37
|-3.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.92
|-9.37
|-3.42
|Tax
|9.36
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.27
|-9.37
|-3.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.27
|-9.37
|-3.42
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.96
|-6.49
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-20.96
|-6.49
|-2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.96
|-6.49
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-20.96
|-6.49
|-2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited