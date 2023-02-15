Rico Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 458.90 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:Net Sales at Rs 458.90 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 411.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 38.83 crore in December 2021.
Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.
|Rico Auto shares closed at 81.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.34% returns over the last 6 months and 105.84% over the last 12 months.
|Rico Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|458.90
|497.79
|411.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|458.90
|497.79
|411.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|297.14
|331.07
|287.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.33
|-9.79
|-23.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.41
|53.36
|48.86
|Depreciation
|23.42
|20.70
|18.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.50
|79.88
|61.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.76
|22.57
|16.42
|Other Income
|5.22
|7.40
|3.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.98
|29.97
|19.89
|Interest
|12.32
|10.59
|9.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.66
|19.38
|9.95
|Exceptional Items
|-0.22
|-0.21
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|11.44
|19.17
|9.91
|Tax
|4.13
|6.10
|3.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.31
|13.07
|6.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.31
|13.07
|6.53
|Equity Share Capital
|13.53
|13.53
|13.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|0.97
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|0.97
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|0.97
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|0.97
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited