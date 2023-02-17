English
    Rico Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore in December 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 473.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 46.84 crore in December 2021.

    Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

    Rico Auto shares closed at 72.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.23% returns over the last 6 months and 82.38% over the last 12 months.

    Rico Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations548.46592.98473.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations548.46592.98473.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials321.07349.94302.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.121.03-30.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.2575.1668.77
    Depreciation29.5126.1922.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.35113.9488.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4026.7221.30
    Other Income1.475.213.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8731.9324.41
    Interest14.9912.4311.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8819.5013.04
    Exceptional Items-0.22-0.58-0.12
    P/L Before Tax12.6618.9212.92
    Tax2.7310.233.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.938.699.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.938.699.48
    Minority Interest--0.02-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.938.719.42
    Equity Share Capital13.5313.5313.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.640.70
    Diluted EPS0.710.640.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.640.70
    Diluted EPS0.710.640.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rico Auto
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am