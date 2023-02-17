Rico Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore in December 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 473.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 46.84 crore in December 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 72.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.23% returns over the last 6 months and 82.38% over the last 12 months.