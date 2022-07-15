Richirich Inven Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 7.29% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 118.49% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Richirich Inven EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 3.48 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 61.86% over the last 12 months.