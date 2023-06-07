English
    Rexnord Electro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rexnord Electronics and Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.09% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 115.83% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2023 down 25.48% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.

    Rexnord Electro shares closed at 143.15 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.80% returns over the last 6 months and 111.29% over the last 12 months.

    Rexnord Electronics and Controls
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1520.7919.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1520.7919.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9112.636.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.97-0.583.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.581.56
    Depreciation0.830.580.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.103.823.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.702.763.23
    Other Income0.580.200.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.272.963.63
    Interest0.330.430.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.952.543.29
    Exceptional Items-2.38----
    P/L Before Tax-0.442.543.29
    Tax-0.050.650.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.391.892.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.391.892.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.391.892.44
    Equity Share Capital11.1611.1611.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.351.692.19
    Diluted EPS-0.351.692.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.351.692.19
    Diluted EPS-0.351.692.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 11:00 am