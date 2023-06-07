Rexnord Electro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rexnord Electronics and Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.09% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 115.83% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2023 down 25.48% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.
Rexnord Electro shares closed at 143.15 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.80% returns over the last 6 months and 111.29% over the last 12 months.
|Rexnord Electronics and Controls
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.15
|20.79
|19.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.15
|20.79
|19.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.91
|12.63
|6.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.97
|-0.58
|3.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.64
|1.58
|1.56
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.58
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.10
|3.82
|3.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.70
|2.76
|3.23
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.20
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|2.96
|3.63
|Interest
|0.33
|0.43
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.95
|2.54
|3.29
|Exceptional Items
|-2.38
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|2.54
|3.29
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.65
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|1.89
|2.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|1.89
|2.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.39
|1.89
|2.44
|Equity Share Capital
|11.16
|11.16
|11.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|1.69
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|1.69
|2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|1.69
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|1.69
|2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited