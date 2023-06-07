Rexnord Electro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.09% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 115.83% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2023 down 25.48% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.

Rexnord Electro shares closed at 143.15 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.80% returns over the last 6 months and 111.29% over the last 12 months.