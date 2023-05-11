Repro India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.85 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:Net Sales at Rs 84.85 crore in March 2023 up 27.56% from Rs. 66.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 up 179.91% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2023 up 166.88% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.
Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.
|Repro India shares closed at 409.35 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 0.27% over the last 12 months.
|Repro India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.85
|76.90
|66.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.85
|76.90
|66.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.03
|52.12
|36.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-9.74
|2.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.05
|7.43
|8.87
|Depreciation
|6.09
|5.75
|6.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.71
|16.04
|14.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.88
|5.30
|-2.58
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.04
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.32
|5.34
|-2.05
|Interest
|2.73
|2.74
|2.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.59
|2.60
|-4.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.59
|2.60
|-4.73
|Tax
|-0.15
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.74
|2.60
|-4.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.74
|2.60
|-4.68
|Equity Share Capital
|12.73
|12.73
|12.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.94
|2.05
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|2.92
|2.04
|-3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.94
|2.05
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|2.92
|2.04
|-3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited