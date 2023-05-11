Repro India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.85 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 84.85 76.90 66.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 84.85 76.90 66.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 48.03 52.12 36.23 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 -9.74 2.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.05 7.43 8.87 Depreciation 6.09 5.75 6.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.71 16.04 14.64 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.88 5.30 -2.58 Other Income 0.44 0.04 0.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.32 5.34 -2.05 Interest 2.73 2.74 2.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.59 2.60 -4.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.59 2.60 -4.73 Tax -0.15 -- -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.74 2.60 -4.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.74 2.60 -4.68 Equity Share Capital 12.73 12.73 12.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.94 2.05 -3.68 Diluted EPS 2.92 2.04 -3.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.94 2.05 -3.68 Diluted EPS 2.92 2.04 -3.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited