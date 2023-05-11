English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Repro India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.85 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:Net Sales at Rs 84.85 crore in March 2023 up 27.56% from Rs. 66.52 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 up 179.91% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2023 up 166.88% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.
    Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.Repro India shares closed at 409.35 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 0.27% over the last 12 months.
    Repro India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.8576.9066.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.8576.9066.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.0352.1236.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-9.742.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.057.438.87
    Depreciation6.095.756.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7116.0414.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.885.30-2.58
    Other Income0.440.040.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.325.34-2.05
    Interest2.732.742.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.592.60-4.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.592.60-4.73
    Tax-0.15---0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.742.60-4.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.742.60-4.68
    Equity Share Capital12.7312.7312.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.05-3.68
    Diluted EPS2.922.04-3.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.05-3.68
    Diluted EPS2.922.04-3.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Repro India #Results
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:22 pm