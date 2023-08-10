English
    Repro India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.53 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.53 crore in June 2023 up 13.34% from Rs. 105.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 1688.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2023 up 46.02% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2022.

    Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

    Repro India shares closed at 744.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.61% returns over the last 6 months and 68.56% over the last 12 months.

    Repro India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.53121.05105.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.53121.05105.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.2266.3057.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.81-0.602.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.569.389.33
    Depreciation7.306.406.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.0132.2928.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.637.282.46
    Other Income0.080.450.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.717.732.61
    Interest2.632.742.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.084.990.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.084.990.17
    Tax0.04-0.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.045.060.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.045.060.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.045.060.17
    Equity Share Capital13.2512.7312.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.970.13
    Diluted EPS2.283.960.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.970.13
    Diluted EPS2.283.960.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:00 pm

