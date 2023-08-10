Repro India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.53 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.53 crore in June 2023 up 13.34% from Rs. 105.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 1688.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2023 up 46.02% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2022.

Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Repro India shares closed at 744.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.61% returns over the last 6 months and 68.56% over the last 12 months.