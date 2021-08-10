Repro India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.13 crore, up 206.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.13 crore in June 2021 up 206.48% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2021 up 64.95% from Rs. 17.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2021 up 140.43% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2020.

Repro India shares closed at 399.40 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.21% over the last 12 months.