Reporter's Take | Government gives industry status, sops to private hospitals

The central government has announced several incentives like land and funding to attract private investment in hospitals in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. It also assured 'industry' status to hospitals for getting the benefit of viability gap funding (VGF).

As per the guidelines, the government will allocate land on lease or through bidding, facilitate various permissions and clearances through a special window with timelines.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla to discuss how a paradigm shift in the healthcare space could give a fillip to the government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme.