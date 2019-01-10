App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Government gives industry status, sops to private hospitals

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla to discuss how a paradigm shift in the healthcare space could give a fillip to the government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The central government has announced several incentives like land and funding to attract private investment in hospitals in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.  It also assured 'industry' status to hospitals for getting the benefit of viability gap funding (VGF).

As per the guidelines, the government will allocate land on lease or through bidding, facilitate various permissions and clearances through a special window with timelines.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla to discuss how a paradigm shift in the healthcare space could give a fillip to the government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #announcement #benefit #funding #government #healthcare #hospitals #incentives #industry #Private sector #Reporter’s Take #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.