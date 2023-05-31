Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,159.27 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,159.27 crore in March 2023 down 0.01% from Rs. 4,159.84 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,705.31 crore in March 2023 down 502.34% from Rs. 449.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 134.16 crore in March 2023 down 110.02% from Rs. 1,338.34 crore in March 2022.
Reliance Infra shares closed at 138.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.15% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,159.27
|4,085.82
|4,159.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,159.27
|4,085.82
|4,159.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,832.68
|2,789.50
|2,667.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|257.64
|276.99
|280.49
|Depreciation
|365.56
|367.72
|330.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,258.29
|749.97
|181.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-554.90
|-98.36
|699.77
|Other Income
|55.18
|138.82
|307.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-499.72
|40.46
|1,007.54
|Interest
|643.08
|656.69
|527.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,142.80
|-616.23
|480.47
|Exceptional Items
|-1,422.65
|559.63
|-921.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,565.45
|-56.60
|-441.51
|Tax
|-1.27
|7.80
|1.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,564.18
|-64.40
|-442.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,564.18
|-64.40
|-442.71
|Minority Interest
|-221.76
|-140.18
|115.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|80.63
|-62.88
|-122.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,705.31
|-267.46
|-449.13
|Equity Share Capital
|351.83
|287.23
|263.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.11
|-9.82
|-17.08
|Diluted EPS
|-9.11
|-9.82
|-17.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.11
|-9.82
|-17.08
|Diluted EPS
|-9.11
|-9.82
|-17.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
