English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,159.27 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,159.27 crore in March 2023 down 0.01% from Rs. 4,159.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,705.31 crore in March 2023 down 502.34% from Rs. 449.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 134.16 crore in March 2023 down 110.02% from Rs. 1,338.34 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance Infra shares closed at 138.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.15% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,159.274,085.824,159.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,159.274,085.824,159.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,832.682,789.502,667.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost257.64276.99280.49
    Depreciation365.56367.72330.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,258.29749.97181.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-554.90-98.36699.77
    Other Income55.18138.82307.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-499.7240.461,007.54
    Interest643.08656.69527.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,142.80-616.23480.47
    Exceptional Items-1,422.65559.63-921.98
    P/L Before Tax-2,565.45-56.60-441.51
    Tax-1.277.801.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,564.18-64.40-442.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2,564.18-64.40-442.71
    Minority Interest-221.76-140.18115.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates80.63-62.88-122.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2,705.31-267.46-449.13
    Equity Share Capital351.83287.23263.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.11-9.82-17.08
    Diluted EPS-9.11-9.82-17.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.11-9.82-17.08
    Diluted EPS-9.11-9.82-17.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Reliance Infra #Reliance Infrastructure #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm