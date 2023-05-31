Reliance Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,159.27 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,159.27 crore in March 2023 down 0.01% from Rs. 4,159.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,705.31 crore in March 2023 down 502.34% from Rs. 449.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 134.16 crore in March 2023 down 110.02% from Rs. 1,338.34 crore in March 2022.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 138.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.15% over the last 12 months.